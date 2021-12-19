Senior living facility’s wellness director named ‘Outstanding Service Provider in the Field of Aging’

“I am so honored,” she said when asked about the award. “I just can’t tell you...I’m so honored. It’s wonderful.”

The Tri-State APA was to have an awards lunch last week, but it was canceled due to COVID. It’s been rescheduled for March 10, but the organization did announce the winners on a Dec. 10 Zoom call.

Linn, who’s been a nurse for 35 years, had worked in long-term care for about a decade before joining StoryPoint Senior Living in December 2019.

“I’ve always loved memory care,” Linn said. “You know you made a difference in someone’s life. It’s like they appreciate whatever you do for them, no matter how little or how simple it is.”

There’s “a huge demand” for memory care, she said.

“There seems to be more and more of dementia and Alzheimers (patients),” she said. Within a year of StoryPoint opening, the memory care unit filled.

Though the work is hard, and the staff is often overworked, Linn said she and her staff ― many of whom followed her from her previous workplace ― do “make a difference” in people’s lives and at the end of the day “you can go home and lay your head down because you know you’ve done your best.”