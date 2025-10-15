Senior leadership key to first volleyball title for Ross High

Robinson, who was hired as head coach at Ross two years, said Bosse has continued to grow as a player and a leader her junior and senior seasons.

She’s one reason Ross went 9-1 in division contests to claim the Southwestern Division title in the Southwestern Buckeye League, a first outright league title for the Rams.

Ross, 20-2, has won 11 of its last 12 games as it heads into tournament play.

Bosse, a 6-foot-1 senior, leads the conference with 373 kills, and her sister, Mya Bosse, a sophomore, is tops in the SWBL with 700 assists.

Robinson said the team has counted heavily on its senior leadership from Emma Scheffler, Brynlee Green and Bosse, and a strong underclass group.

The team’s motto is “love to win, hate to lose,” he said.

That’s Bosse’s goal, too, she said. While the individual accolades are nice and she will appreciate them after the season, right now she’s concentrating on continuing her senior season.

“We want to make a great run,” she said of the tournament.

Bosse started playing volleyball at 10, and never stepped off the court. Volleyball is a natural choice since she doesn’t like contact sports.

“Basketball never was for me,” she said. “All of my friends played volleyball so it was just fun at first. It took off from there.”

Bosse and her teammates dedicated the last two off-seasons to working out in the weight room, Robinson said. The conditioning made them stronger and that extra work is leading to more wins.

He said Bosse “really took off her junior season. She looks stronger, quicker.”

Then he added: “She has left a legacy here.”

The next stop for Bosse will be Miami University. She has committed to play volleyball for the RedHawks.

During the recruiting process, Bosse, who describes herself as a “homebody,” wanted to stay within four or five hours of Hamilton.

Then she chose Miami, a 20-minute drive. She was impressed by Miami’s coaching staff, the players and the beautiful campus, she said.

She comes from an athletic family. Her father, D.J., played basketball at Colerain High School and Kent State University, and her twin sister, Carmen, has signed to play basketball at Thomas More University.