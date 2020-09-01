Senator touts Hamilton window maker as success of business loan program

The PPP was included in the bipartisan supported CARES Act, which provided economic assistance to small businesses, workers and citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, said the PPP funds gave Vinyalmax a “bridge” to get to the point where the economy started to turn around.

And because the company didn’t lay off any employees, Doerger Roberts said it was able to resume production faster than competitors, some of which shuttered permanently.

Portman said the loans, if used for payroll, could be converted into a grant, so “they were basically able to get a grant to stay in business for a while.”

The senator said he will use Vinyalmax as an example of why the program, which ran out of money on Aug. 8, needs to continue.

“Part of what we’ll do, if we pass another bill, is continue PPP,” said Portman. “I think it should be even more targeted this time to ensure businesses who are using it really need it in terms of revenue loss this year compared to last year.”

“You need to have something out for these small businesses,” Portman said as many are still having tough times and have closed their doors temporarily.

“We want to make sure they don’t close their doors permanently,” he said.