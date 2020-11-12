Wife dies in Warren County double shooting

A second victim has died after a double shooting Tuesday in eastern Warren County, according the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Sarah Colbert, 34, died at a local hospital, a press release issued Thursday said.
"This incident stemmed from a domestic situation between Sarah and her husband Brian Colbert, " according to the sheriff’s office. “Mr. Colbert had a self- inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
A run sheet from the incident indicated the shooting occurred after Sarah Colbert returned from dropping off the couple’s children.
“At this time there is no further information to be released,” the release concluded.
On Tuesday, deputies were called around at 8:41 a.m. to the Colbert home at 3422 State Route 132.
“She’s in the car. I don’t know if she’s alive or dead,” a caller told a 911 dispatcher. “I can’t go out there and look.”
Brian Colbert was found dead in the driveway, Sarah Colbert still in her car, according to reports.
A 911 caller told the dispatcher that the couple had been having problems and Brian Colbert looked toward the home before more shots were heard and he was seen lying on the ground.
Sarah Colbert was treated at the scene and flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where she died Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The CareFlight helicopter was requested around 8:59 a.m. and she was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, according to the incident run sheet.