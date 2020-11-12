Wife dies in Warren County double shooting

On Tuesday, deputies were called around at 8:41 a.m. to the Colbert home at 3422 State Route 132.

“She’s in the car. I don’t know if she’s alive or dead,” a caller told a 911 dispatcher. “I can’t go out there and look.”

Brian Colbert was found dead in the driveway, Sarah Colbert still in her car, according to reports.

A 911 caller told the dispatcher that the couple had been having problems and Brian Colbert looked toward the home before more shots were heard and he was seen lying on the ground.

Sarah Colbert was treated at the scene and flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where she died Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The CareFlight helicopter was requested around 8:59 a.m. and she was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, according to the incident run sheet.