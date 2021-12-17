Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Schedule of fairs in Ohio in 2022 announced

Danielle Lyons, 4, holds her lamb, Johnny, at the Butler County Fair Friday, July 30, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Greg Lynch
57 minutes ago

The 2022 Ohio Fair schedule was released Friday, which includes Ohio’s 94 counties independent fairs and the Ohio State fair.

County fair season will start on June 11 with the Paulding County Fair and end on Oct. 15 with the Fairfield County Fair.

In our region, the Butler County Fair (Hamilton) will be July 24-30. The Warren County Fair (Lebanon) will be July 18-23 and the Clark County Fair, (Springfield) will be July 22-29.

The Ohio State Fair (Columbus) will be July 27-Aug. 7.

For the full list, click HERE.

In Other News
1
Trenton man arrested after local law enforcement agencies confiscate...
2
5 uplifting stories this week: Man who helped purse-snatching victim...
3
Man who chased down alleged purse snatcher honored by Butler Co...
4
Best of 2021: Hamilton’s youth took the spotlight in top stories this...
5
Police: TikTok challenge threat toward ‘MHS’ is not Monroe High School...

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a Photographer and Digital Specialist at the Journal-News for 28 years. Greg’s current role of Digital Specialist puts his focus on social media. Although Greg is not out on assignment as much with his latest role, he still finds ways to connect with readers everyday.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top