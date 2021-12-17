Schedule of fairs in Ohio in 2022 announced

The 2022 Ohio Fair schedule was released Friday, which includes Ohio’s 94 counties independent fairs and the Ohio State fair.
County fair season will start on June 11 with the Paulding County Fair and end on Oct. 15 with the Fairfield County Fair.
In our region, the Butler County Fair (Hamilton) will be July 24-30. The Warren County Fair (Lebanon) will be July 18-23 and the Clark County Fair, (Springfield) will be July 22-29.
The Ohio State Fair (Columbus) will be July 27-Aug. 7.
For the full list, click HERE.
