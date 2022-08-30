Rumpke driver rescues kitten from landfill

Rumpke said there was a lot of debate over what the kitten should be named. Land-FILL-o-mina and Fluffy were some fan favorites but the kitten’s new owner decided to go with Coco.

Lucky for Coco, employees are used to rescuing animals.

“Unfortunately, it is an all-too-common scenario to find animals discarded at our landfills,” said Molly Yeager, communications manager, Rumpke. “But fortunately, we have many animal lovers that work here and have adopted them over the years.”

Coco is now thriving in her new forever home all thanks to a man that was just trying to use the bathroom.

“We are very appreciative of Steve, the team’s quick actions and that this kitten is now safe and loved,” said Yeager.

