Roundabout construction beginning Monday in Madison Twp.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured viaOhio 122, 725, and 503 in Preble County and back to Butler County via Ohio 73 and 4.

Madison Twp. Fire Department released a statement Wednesday regarding the closure and how it might affect emergency response times.

“Having these two major road closures during the same time will significantly impact our normal response routes and could result in longer emergency response times in certain areas of the township.”

MTFD said response plans have been adjusted accordingly and the department will do everything it can to minimize delays and keep the community safe.

Nearby, a bridge replacement has closed Trenton Franklin Road over Kemp Run in Madison Twp. since March. It is expected to reopen by June 20, according to the Butler County Engineer’s Office, but has lost some workdays due to excessive rain.