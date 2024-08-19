Roundabout coming to intersection on Fairfield/Fairfield Twp. border

“We wanted to make the fix to get ahead of the traffic increases,’’ said Ben Mann, Fairfield’s public works director.

Rack and Ballauer Excavating Company will remove the existing traffic signal and build the roundabout at a cost of $1.5 million, Mann said.

“A traffic impact study said we’d have to add turn lanes and rebuild the signal,’’ Mann said.

“In consultation with the (Butler County) engineer’s office and (authors of) the study, it became clear it would be more cost effective, there would less congestion and fewer accidents … by putting in a roundabout.”

Township officials agreed.

“The township partnered with the city of Fairfield in what we believe is a necessary improvement,’’ said Julie Vonderhaar, township administrator.

“Roundabouts have been proven to reduce fatalities and have been a success throughout Butler County. With the continued growth along Seward, the roundabout is an important piece of the larger picture.”

Along with the roundabout the project includes improving water lines and tying Fairfield’s water system to Butler County’s, Mann said.

The cost to do that is part of the construction contract. A state Jobs in Commerce grant is paying 90 percent of the $26,000 for right-of-way expenses.

“That’s the edge of our water system,’’ Mann said. “The interconnect allows for more consistency and acts as a backup if we need it.”

Through a development agreement between the city, township, and developer Al. Neyer RE LLC project costs are being shared.

Neyer contributed $150,000 towards construction, paid for widening roads south of the intersection, along with paying for a traffic impact study and engineering. Fairfield Township paid $250,000 towards construction.

A $400,000 Ohio Department of Transportation grant obtained by the Butler County Transportation Improvement District is being applied to the construction cost with the remainder being paid by Fairfield, Mann said.

During construction a detour will be posted directing traffic from Hamilton-Mason Road to Ohio 4 Bypass to Symmes Road. Access to UDF and nearby businesses will be maintained.