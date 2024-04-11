Rotary helping build beds in partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

SHP works to address the need for beds for children. There are hundreds of children on the waiting list in the local area. This collaboration between local chapters of SHP and District 6670 marks the second time the two organizations have partnered to make a difference. The previous event, organized in 2022, saw over 140 Rotarians and volunteers come together to build and furnish 110 beds.

This year, eight Rotary clubs – West Chester/Liberty, Fairfield, Franklin-Carlisle, Hamilton, Mason-Deerfield, Middletown, Dayton, and Springboro – pooled their resources and secured matching District 6670 grants to raise $22,000. This funding will cover the cost of constructing 125 handmade bed frames and supplying mattresses. However, the organizations need additional support to fulfill the bedding needs, including pillows, sheets, and comforters.

For more information, go to rotarydistrict6670.org.