Ross, Talawanda school levies losing in initial election vote tallies

Early and absentee voting totals in Ross and Talawanda school communities show both tax levies losing but no precincts have reported in yet in the early evening portion of this election day.
Ross Schools proposed tax hike was shown to be losing 66% to 34%, according to unofficial, initial counts of absentee and early votes cast before today’s poll voting.
And Talawanda Schools tax levy is losing by a 64% to 36%, according to the first brush of vote counts done by the Butler County Board of Elections this evening.
Ross voters are deciding on a 5-year, 7.99-mill, emergency operating property tax increase that was the same millage as one they rejected in the August election.
And residents in the Talawanda school system cast their ballots on a 5.7-mill continuing operating tax.
Officials in both districts said the tax hikes are necessary in the wake of Ohio’s changing is state funding formula in 2021, leaving them with less Ohio funding to operating their schools.
The stakes are higher for Ross as the district is facing the possibility of partial state control of its finances and operations should this second try at an operating levy be rejected again by voters there.
