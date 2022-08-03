Ross Schools levy losing in early voting

Results are still coming in but so far Ross Schools’ levy is losing among voters.
With four of the Ross district’s 18 precincts reporting, the 5-year, 7.99-mill, emergency property tax levy was losing by 58% to 42% margin, according to unofficial tallies from the Butler County Board of Elections.
Earlier this year Ross officials said they were forced to put the school tax hike on today’s ballot due primarily to a lack of state funding and projected budget shortfalls that had the district in the preliminary stages of a possible state takeover of some parts of its financial operations should the district not return to solvency.
If the levy does pass, residents in the 2,800-student, largely rural school system will be see their annual school property taxes for the owner of a $100,000 home increase by $279.65.
The impact of a voter rejection of the proposed tax hike would be especially significant on Ross school families with children playing school sports.
According to the district, a defeat of the levy would raise the individual school sport “base participation fee” to $825 per sport with no individual student or family fee cap per school year.
Voter approval of the new school tax would see individual sports fee per student charged at $150 per sport with an individual cap of $300 with a family fee cap of $450.
Stay with the Journal-News for more results on the Ross school levy and all local tax issues and Ohio Legislature races.
About the Author