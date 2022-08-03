Ross Schools levy losing in early voting

With four of the Ross district’s 18 precincts reporting, the 5-year, 7.99-mill, emergency property tax levy was losing by 58% to 42% margin, according to unofficial tallies from the Butler County Board of Elections.

Earlier this year Ross officials said they were forced to put the school tax hike on today’s ballot due primarily to a lack of state funding and projected budget shortfalls that had the district in the preliminary stages of a possible state takeover of some parts of its financial operations should the district not return to solvency.