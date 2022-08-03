BreakingNews
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Local issues and statehouse races
journal-news logo
X

Ross Schools levy losing in early voting

Voter turnout was steady most of Tuesday at the polling place inside Ross Middle School as residents approved a 5-year, 7.99-mill, emergency property tax levy to help the district stave off a possible state takeover due to its recent insolvency. The district will not begin collecting the new school tax until Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

Combined ShapeCaption
Voter turnout was steady most of Tuesday at the polling place inside Ross Middle School as residents approved a 5-year, 7.99-mill, emergency property tax levy to help the district stave off a possible state takeover due to its recent insolvency. The district will not begin collecting the new school tax until Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo By Michael D. Clark\Journal-News)

News
By
30 minutes ago

Results are still coming in but so far Ross Schools’ levy is losing among voters.

With four of the Ross district’s 18 precincts reporting, the 5-year, 7.99-mill, emergency property tax levy was losing by 58% to 42% margin, according to unofficial tallies from the Butler County Board of Elections.

Earlier this year Ross officials said they were forced to put the school tax hike on today’s ballot due primarily to a lack of state funding and projected budget shortfalls that had the district in the preliminary stages of a possible state takeover of some parts of its financial operations should the district not return to solvency.

ExploreRoss Local School District families face sports fee jumps, other costs if levy fails

If the levy does pass, residents in the 2,800-student, largely rural school system will be see their annual school property taxes for the owner of a $100,000 home increase by $279.65.

ExploreELECTION RESULTS: Local issues and statehouse races

The impact of a voter rejection of the proposed tax hike would be especially significant on Ross school families with children playing school sports.

According to the district, a defeat of the levy would raise the individual school sport “base participation fee” to $825 per sport with no individual student or family fee cap per school year.

Voter approval of the new school tax would see individual sports fee per student charged at $150 per sport with an individual cap of $300 with a family fee cap of $450.

Stay with the Journal-News for more results on the Ross school levy and all local tax issues and Ohio Legislature races.

In Other News
1
Butler County Elections: Carruthers, Hall maintain lead in Statehouse...
2
Aug. 2 elections: Butler County turnout around 6%
3
InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler...
4
National Night Out offers interaction with police, food, drinks, live...
5
Why Cincinnati Premium Outlets is adding stores, as other malls shrink

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top