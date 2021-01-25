Ron Kash, longtime Edgewood educator whose name graces basketball court, dies at 78

In 2016, the district named the basketball court “Ron Kash Court.”

“Everybody kept it a secret for a while,” Kash said at the time. “They did a good job of that. I appreciate all the efforts on a lot of people’s part. I love the idea of being honored — I’m glad somebody cares enough to do that — but I don’t know if I deserve this. I’ve been around a long time and been pretty loyal to the district, but there’s been a lot of other people who have done the same thing.”

On its website, the district called Kash “a legendary leader” in the Edgewood community.

John Thomas, the district’s business manager and boys basketball coach, met Kash more than 50 years ago. Thomas was in the fifth grade, and Kash was running the basketball program.

“He’s the man,” said Thomas, 63. “He had a love and passion for the community. What he did for this district is beyond words. In all the time I knew him, I never heard anyone say one bad word about him, and if they did, they were wrong.”

Following his retirement from Edgewood, Kash worked as a Realtor with Woodlan Realtors in Middletown. He was a member of Mount Olivet Presbyterian Church.

He’s survived by his wife, Sandy (Lindsay) Kash; daughters, Erin (Tim) Allen and Casey (Ed) Combs; and grandchildren, Ethan, Emma, Jacob, Lizzy, Jonah and Ella.

Funeral services were held Thursday.