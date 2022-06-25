Roe v. Wade overturned: Hundreds protest in Cincinnati

Ustick said legal abortion saved her life years ago when she was diagnosed with leukemia while pregnant.

“If I didn’t take chemo, I would’ve died in a month,” Ustick said. “If I had taken chemo and not aborted the fetus, I could’ve miscarried in a way that would’ve killed me. There was no viability for that pregnancy.”

On the other side of the debate, abortion rights opponents are praising the high court’s conservative majority on its decision.

“We know that we still have a lot of work to do,” said Laura Strietmann with Cincinnati Right to Life. “I think the thing that we all agree on is that we want to help women, but people in the pro-life movement know for a fact that killing an unborn child never helps anyone.”

The ruling means state leaders can make up their own minds about how to move forward. Now, supporters and opponents are relying on the ballots to help their case.

“All of the people who say I’m not political and I don’t vote, that’s not an option anymore if you care about your rights,” Ustick said. “Get to the ballot box.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday night permitting the state’s department of health to immediately adopt the state’s six-week abortion ban, referred to as the “heartbeat bill” by conservatives. Abortion rights supporters in Cincinnati continued to demonstrate into the late night.