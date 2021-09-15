UPDATE: 1 killed in crash after steel coil falls off truck in Butler County

The crash happened about 6:20 a.m. at Morganthaler Road. The Ohio Department of Transportation is asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

A semi-tractor trailer owned by Total Package Express Inc. was traveling north on 127 (Hamilton Eaton Road) carrying a steel coil, and the steel coil became unsecured, fell into the southbound lane and struck a Ford Edge, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the Ford Edge was pronounced deceased on scene.