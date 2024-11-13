Road construction: Beware of these late-year projects in three area counties

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Warren County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For more information, go to Ohgo.com.

C.R. 199 (Clearcreek-Franklin Road) Resurfacing - Between Ohio 73 and the northern corporation limit of Springboro. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of flaggers and traffic cones or barrels. All work is scheduled to be completed in November.

Ohio 48 Widening - Installation of a thru lane in both directions on Ohio 48, to the north and south of U.S. 22, from just north of Ridgeview Lane/Saddle Creek Lane to Willow Pond Boulevard, as well as the addition of a second southbound left-turn from Ohio 48 to U.S. 22. Traffic is being maintained on both routes, with intermittent lane restrictions in effect.

Ohio 63 Widening - From Union Road at the city of Monroe to just east of the intersection with Ohio 741. Traffic on Ohio 63 has been shifted to the north and traffic on Ohio 741 has been shifted to the west on existing and temporary pavement. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one, 10-foot lane in each direction. Additional restrictions may be in effect during evening and overnight hours.

Ohio 73 Bridge Rehabilitation - At the bridge over Corwin Nixon Road and the Little Miami Scenic Trail, near the junction with Smith Road. Ohio 73 is reduced to one lane, with traffic maintained by temporary signals. Smith Road is closed at its junction with Ohio 73, and traffic will be detoured by way of Clarksville and Corwin Nixon roads. Corwin Road under Ohio 73 remains closed, and traffic is being detoured via Middletown Road, Waynesville Road, U.S. 42 and Corwin Avenue.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County.

I-70 Survey Work - Between the Indiana-Ohio state line and the Pence Sheman Road overpass. Intermittent shoulder and lane closures may be in effect daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day as needed for survey work and soil borings.

Ohio 177 Bridge Repair - A bridge repair project on Ohio 177, immediately north of the junction with Ohio 732. Traffic is being maintained currently in a minimum of one lane with the use of flaggers; however, the route will be subject to a 14-day closure. The scheduled is yet to be determine, but all work is anticipated to be completed by late November.

Ohio 503/Lexington Road Traffic Change - The intersection of Ohio 503 and Lexington Road has been converted to a four-way stop.

U.S. 35 Utility Installation - Beginning Monday, U.S. 35 will be closed between Yost and Stover roads, midway between Eaton and West Alexandria, for the installation of a sanitary sewer system. The closure will be in effect for up to 120 days, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured via Ohio 122, Halderman Road and Ohio 503.

