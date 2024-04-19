RiversEdge to host Jared’s Jam tribute to Jared Whalen

Whalen died from heart failure in August of 2018 at the age of 44. he was an executive chef at Coach House Tavern & Grille.

A 1993 graduate of Hamilton High School, Whalen loved music of all kinds, and supported live music in Hamilton.

Helms said last year was the first year that the concert was more of an all-day, multi-band event, and it was held on the same day as Hamilton Flea.

“People responded well to that concept. Attendees loved it. The Whalen family and friends loved it. We had the Red Clay Strays and Cole Chaney, and people traveled to Hamilton for live music. So, we’re looking forward to working with everybody again this year on Jared’s Jam,” Helms said.

Jared’s Jam will begin at 5 p.m., following Hamilton Flea, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Four bands will perform: Magnolia Boulevard (performing at 5 p.m.), Hot Brown Smackdown (6:15 p.m.), The Wilson Springs Hotel (7:45 p.m.), and My Son The Hurricane, which will headline the concert at 9 p.m. Jared’s Jam and Hamilton Flea are both free to attend and open to the public.

“People can check out Hamilton Flea, and the other businesses and restaurants around Hamilton, and then, come back to RiversEdge at 5 p.m. for music,” said Helms. “You can spend the day hanging out at the park. It’s music and shopping, all in one spot.”

Jack Whalen, Jared’s dad, said his son was a creative individual who loved music. He made a list one time of 12 or 13 things he liked to do, and the first thing on the list was music.

“So, basically, what we wanted to do, since that was one of his loves, is to do something for the community that involved music,” he said.

Jared Whalen also liked painting and restoring old Volkswagens. He had a couple of old Volkswagen bugs. He liked hiking, biking and architecture, and he had hiked on the Appalachian Trail.

His family is actively involved in the concert planning. Jared’s brothers John and James worked with Adam Helms at RiversEdge on selecting the bands that play on the annual concert line-up. Jared and his brothers shared the love of music.

Previous performers at Jared’s Jam have included Chris Robinson Brotherhood, North Mississippi Allstars, Spafford, Red Clay Strays, Cole Chaney, and J & The Causeways.

How to go

What: Jared’s Jam

When: Sat., July 13, 5 p.m. Set times subject to change.

Where: RiversEdge Amphitheater at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St., downtown Hamilton

Admission: Free

More information: riversedgelive.com and facebook.com/HamiltonRiversEdge