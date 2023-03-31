RiversEdge announces Jared’s Jam concert event lineup

Helms said Whalen was an avid music fan, he enjoyed all kinds of music and Jared’s Jam was started, because his family wanted to put on a memorial concert for him. If there was live music happening in Hamilton, Jared always tried to support it.

“Jared’s Jam has built it’s own brand. We’ve done some really cool shows at Jared’s Jam over the years like Chris Robinson Brotherhood, North Mississippi Allstars, and we had Spafford last year. We also have a great line-up this year,” Helms said.

Jared’s Jam will be 4-11 p.m. Sept. 9. Historically, there have been two bands on the line-up, but the concert event has been expanded this year to include five acts. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Jared’s Jam will open with Bedford at 4 p.m. followed by Bee Taylor at 5:15 p.m., J & The Causeways will perform at 6:30 p.m., and Cole Chaney will go on stage at 8 p.m. Red Clay Strays will headline the concert at 9:30 p.m.

“This is the first time that we’ve done an all-day event, and we’ve partnered with the Hamilton Flea. We thought that would be a great day for Hamilton,” Helms said.

How to go

What: Jared’s Jam

When: 4-11 p.m. Sept. 9

Where: RiversEdge Amphitheater at Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St. downtown Hamilton

Admission: Free

More info: riversedgelive.com