Rivers swell across the Tri-State

“We are looking at a pretty active spring with the Ohio Valley expecting to be kind of wet during the month of March. So, a lot of people in the area are used to March flooding. So, we are expecting this year to be a little bit more active than the last year in 2021,” said Reed.

Other waterways:

The Ohio River at Maysville is expected to crest in the “action” stage at 48.2 feet by Monday evening.The Ohio Brush Creek near West Union is currently in the “action” stage but is expected to fall dramatically over the weekend.The Licking River in Robertson County will hit the “action” stage by Friday afternoon. It is expected to crest at 22.9 feet and will fall early next week.The Great Miami River at Miamitown will crest in the “action” stage at 15.4 feet by Friday afternoon. It will fall quickly at the beginning of next week.The Great Miami River at Middletown has crested in the “action” stage at 9.87 feet. It will continue to fall throughout the weekend.