Reily Twp. road to be closed for road work

REILY TWP. - Pierson Road will close 0.93 miles north of Stahlheber Road and approximately 400 feet south of Stillwell Road for a culvert replacement beginning Monday, Nov. 27. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Nov. 29.

Northbound Pierson Road traffic will detour west on Stahlheber Road, northwest on Reily Millville Road, north on Bunker Hill Woods Road, and east on Stillwell Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.

For more information, go to bceo.org.