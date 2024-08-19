Reily Twp. bans cannabis dispensaries

According to the Ohio Revised Code, townships are allowed to prohibit or limit the number of marijuana cultivators, processors or retail dispensaries within the township despite the ballot measure which legalized recreational marijuana last November. However, municipalities can’t limit research related to marijuana conducted at state universities, academic medical centers or private research and development organizations.

Ron Tilford, the fiscal officer for the Reily Twp. trustees, said he the trustees got feedback from the community before deciding to ban marijuana businesses. He said the measure is an attempt to “do best for the community today, tomorrow and in the future.”

Aug. 6 was the first day people could legally purchase recreational marijuana in Ohio, and the Associated Press reported long lines at most dispensaries — nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries were authorized to begin selling it. The move for the legal sales was approved by Ohio voters last November.

Sales were delayed while the state prepared a regulation system for purchases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally published in the Oxford Free Press, a content partner of the Journal-News. Read it online at oxfreepress.com.