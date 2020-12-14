Recent Butler County COVID-19 deaths below peaks as cases balloon

Case numbers in the county have continued a steady rise. A new weekly record for cases has been set in five consecutive weeks, the latest coming with 2,349 new cases in the week ending Dec. 5. There has been an increase in each of the past 12 seeks, since 360 cases were reported the week ending Sept. 19.

The latest case record is 6.5 times that number from mid-September.

Ohio has recorded 7,477 deaths from COVID-19 through Saturday, and the steady rise in cases throughout the state has caused multiple actions by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Those recently included the extension of a statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Jan. 2.

With the state expected to receive its first batch of the coronavirus vaccine in the next week, DeWine said it’s important that Ohioans continue to follow health guidelines to avoid overwhelming hospitals before the state can start distributing the vaccine.

“These are steps that are sensible steps that we can all follow and will allow us to still live our lives,” he said, “This is about living with this virus and living with it in a safe way.”

The state is closely watching deaths at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, which have been climbing in November and into December. Since April 15, when the state started specifically tracking long-term care deaths, 3,706 long-term care residents have died. In total, 7,298 Ohioans have died from COVID.

“Our organization has asked Ohioans to take extra precautions and find creative alternatives to traditional holiday gatherings, and do what they can to take this pressure off of the workforce and long term care,” said Patrick Schwartz, spokesman for LeadingAge Ohio, which represents nonprofit nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care providers.