Quilts of Valor honors Hamilton man who was Navy World War II prisoner of war

“Veterans know what veterans go through for service,” Nelson said. “And of course, I have a special heart for POWs.”

Combined Shape Caption Michelle Nelson, an Air Force veteran and avid quilter for the nonprofit Quilts of Valor, hugs Marvin Sizemore, who is seen with a quilt of valor to honor his service to our country. WCPO/CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Michelle Nelson, an Air Force veteran and avid quilter for the nonprofit Quilts of Valor, hugs Marvin Sizemore, who is seen with a quilt of valor to honor his service to our country. WCPO/CONTRIBUTED

Sizemore comes from a generation who went off to fight a war, only to come back home and get right back to work on the home front. This level of attention isn’t something he would ever ask for despite the level of sacrifice he made.

“I really appreciate it,” Sizemore said. “I don’t think I really deserve all this, but I really appreciate it.”

Nelson made the presentation in Sizemore’s living room in front of his family, his fellow veterans from American Legion Post 138 and Hamilton’s mayor.

“This honor couldn’t be any more deserving to me,” said Tom Jeffers, American Legion Post Commander. “It’s amazing the things he’s done and the things he did after he got out of the service.”

Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller said Sizemore is “a great human being” deserving of the honor.

“We are proud and very so happy he got this quilt of Valor because he earned it in some of the most difficult circumstances,” Moeller said.

Quilts of Valor volunteers are sewing across the country and are always looking for more volunteers and more veterans to wrap with a quilt.

To find out more about QOV, visit their website at www.qovf.org. The full story of Sizemore’s service can be seen in a previous episode of Homefront.