Questions remain about saving Hamilton’s historic CSX station: What could be done

Meanwhile, in good news for another Butler County city, “Amtrak has said they’re going to put in the station at Oxford,” Prendergast said. “They agreed to do it. Both the city and the university have agreed to fund it. I know they’re trying to get some more funding for a transit center next to that station site, too.”

CSX gave permission for Amtrak to stop there, Prendergast said.

Hamilton City Council is to decide May 26 whether to spend the $600,000 to move the station.

Asked what city funds would be drawn from to finance the move and a new concrete foundation for the building, city Finance Director Dave Jones told the Journal-News that was not known.

“We are currently working with the city’s auditors and outside legal counsel to determine an appropriate funding source that is both financially prudent and within any applicable legal and regulatory guidelines,” Jones said. “Among other potential funding sources, we have considered prospective amounts received by the American Rescue Plan, other ongoing city revenue sources, and the city’s general fund.”

This rendering, created by landscape architect Dan Schneider who volunteered his work, shows a vision of what Hamilton's historic CSX station could look like when moved to a new location, about two blocks from where it now is. CONTRIBUTED

The site Hamilton proposes to move the station to “is not in a location that can be used by the existing Amtrak station to Chicago, let alone the future service to Chicago,” Prendergast said. “At least, from the last time the 3-C was looked at, and certainly previous times, they’ve all looked at going through Middletown.”

If Amtrak would use a route through Hamilton rather than the Norfolk Southern line, it would be a less direct route with not necessarily more passengers, he said: “Sometimes you go out of your way a little bit if you feel like you can pick up enough ridership to justify it, but apparently there wasn’t enough ridership to justify going out of the way.”

Moeller said the city’s proposed relocation parcel “would be a good one for Hamilton. If Amtrak is interested in being part of the project, in any capacity, any location that meets the needs of partners would be great.”

Passenger-rail advocates hope Congress will approve legislation that pours money into Amtrak as part of a nationwide infrastructure plan, allowing the passenger rail entity to expand, including with five new routes in Ohio.