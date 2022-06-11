Pyramid Hill to expand annual fishing derby to add adults

The Wilks Insurance Fishing Derby will feature a Kids’ Fishing Derby for children ages 5 to 17 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Registration for the catch and release tournament will begin at 9:30 a.m. There will be age categories for children from ages 5 to13 and ages 14 to17. Prizes will be awarded for the “Biggest Fish” and the “Most Fish Caught” in both age groups. All kids need to have a supervising adult onsite.

New this year, there will be an Adults’ Fishing Derby for adults ages 18 and over. The catch and release tournament for adults will be 1 to 4 p.m. Registration will start at 12:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to adults for “Biggest Fish” and “Most Fish Caught.” A mobile bar will open at 1 p.m. and continue to serve guests throughout the duration of the event. Hamilton Bait & Tackle will provide the bait and prizes for the Kids’ Fishing Derby.

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and receive fly fishing lessons from Rick Robinson, co-author of “A Fish Ate My Homework” during the event. Classes will be on a first come, first served basis. Classes will be offered at 11 a.m. for the kid’s fly-fishing lesson and at 2 p.m. for the adults fly-fishing lesson.

“I’m excited about all the things we have to offer this summer. The fishing derby is the kick-off to all of our summer, fun activities,” Robinson said.

Spots for fishing will be available on a first come, first served basis and guests may only fish at the specific lakes assigned to participants. Fishing is not allowed at Pyramid Hill any other day of the year, which makes the Wilks Insurance Fishing Derby a highly anticipated event. Participants must check-in prior to fishing and abide by the park rules at all times.

Best Thing Smokin’ food truck will be on site and open at noon for park guests to enjoy. Food options start at $7. After the Wilks Insurance Fishing Derby, there will be a happy hour from 4 to 5 p.m. with beer and wine specials. The bar and food truck will close at 5 p.m.

How to go

What: Wilks Insurance Fishing Derby

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: June 18. Registration will start at 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: pyramidhill.org/fishingderby2022