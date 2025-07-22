Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum celebrating members with series of special events

“We are thrilled to celebrate our members, who make our mission possible,” said Sarah Templeton Wilson, executive director at Pyramid Hill. “This week is about giving back to our supporters and creating opportunities to connect more deeply with the art, nature and history that make Pyramid Hill so special.”

Throughout the week, park members will enjoy a variety of perks, including a complimentary Fortified Hill tote bag and the ability to bring a friend for free general Park admission.

“They support us throughout the year, and we want to show them some extra appreciation during the week,” said Delaney French, marketing and sales manager at Pyramid Hill.

She said all of the events have an added benefit for members, or they are free for members.

Member Appreciation Week events include a Forest Bathing Session from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 16 where guests may take a guided walk through nature to rejuvenate the mind and body. The cost is $15 for members; limited spots available.

The park will also present an Ink & Drink with the Bright Wall Collective Mural Reveal from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 22. Attendees will celebrate the unveiling of a new collaborative mural, “Soft Nature Vibes Featuring Local Flora and Fauna” at the Lodge with refreshments and creative activities. Free for members; registration required.

Plus, there will be two exclusive member events planned during the week, including a Fortified Hill Tour with Dr. Jeff Leipzig, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., August 17. This is a deep dive into the historic Fortified Hill site led by a local expert. $20 for members; limited spots available.

Another member-exclusive event is an Afternoon Tea with Executive Director Sarah Templeton Wilson, 2:30-4 p.m. Aug. 20. Members will gather with Pyramid Hill’s leadership to discuss the park’s upcoming plans and connect with other members who are invested in the future of the park.

“We want to discuss the future plans for the park and connect with our members. Members are our most supportive and dedicated audience, so we want to make sure their thoughts and ideas about the future of the park are heard and understood. So, it’s an informal gathering where we can chat with members. We want to make sure their thoughts and ideas are part of the planning process,” French said. “We do have some really awesome things in store for the park in the coming years. 2027 is the 30th anniversary of Pyramid Hill, so we have some exciting things planned for that year, and in the next two years as we build up to that.”

MORE DETAILS

Get more Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum information online at pyramidhill.org.

Pyramid Hill’s Summer hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Thursday, closed on Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Sunday. The Pyramid House and Gallery Museum are open noon to 5 p.m.; closed on Tuesdays.