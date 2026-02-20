Public invited to ask questions at Ross Twp. property tax forum

The Ross Twp. trustees, administrator and fiscal officer, in conjunction with Ross Local Schools, will host a town hall meeting looking at property tax reform.
It is set for 6 p.m. March 19 at Ross High School, 3601 Hamilton Cleves Road. The meeting will look at the effects of property tax abolishment.
Politicians and leaders on hand will include Sen. George Lang, representatives Jennifer Gross, Thomas Hall and Diane Mullins; Butler County Auditor Nancy Nix, the Morgan Twp. board of trustees, leaders from the Ross Local School District and others.
They will be taking questions.
