Proposed Mason Arts Center would include new theaters, art displays

“We are so excited our resolution was accepted by the city of Mason and we look forward to calling Mason the home for the Regional Center for the Arts,” stated Thomas Huff, the president of the Mason Arts Council, following the Dec. 14 vote by the city council.

“This facility would be a focal point of the city – a destination to bring more business to local restaurants and shops and stimulate additional downtown development,” said Thomas Huff, president of the Mason Arts Council. “A place to showcase the many cultures within our community. A place for children to learn, masters to shine, and audiences to be wowed.”