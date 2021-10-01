Proposed Fairfield subdivision, first in 12 years, draws questions at meeting

Two council members, Chad Oberson and Mark Scharringhausen, have concerns about this intersection.

Oberson said that entrance “scares me a little bit” due to the amount of traffic on South Gilmore Road.

“I just picture coming off that hill. You get moving there,” he said. “It would be my No. 1 concern looking at this right now, but it may not be much of an option.”

Scharringhausen would like to see signage to warn people cars would be turning into and exiting that subdivision.

Mann said the only real solution would be adding a left-turn lane “so cars can get out of the way” of southbound traffic.

Mann said they are now developing plans for the widening project, and a left-turn lane could be incorporated for southbound traffic.

Scharringhausen believes there could be accidents due to the proposed entry.

“I think you’re going to need something more than just a (left-turn lane),” Scharringhausen said. “You’re going to have to warn people. I could see multiple issues.”

Fairfield resident Christine Rennekamp, of Brians Lane in Villages of Wildwood to the north of the undeveloped property, said she and her neighbors “are deathly afraid” when she exits the subdivision at Annabelle, which connects with Resor Road across South Gilmore Road.

“Now you’re asking for us to put up with a least another 200 more cars coming down that hill at us,” she said, saying two of her neighbors have been in accidents at the intersection north of the Benzing property. “It’s dangerous.”

Schwartz said he’s not sure who this development would attract, and thought about establishing an age requirement at 55 and older. “I don’t know at this point in time whether we’ll do that or not. I think the price range that we’ll be in is going to dictate a more senior element of the public.”

A significant number of trees will need to be removed, but drainage issues expected when they are removed will be resolved with a retention pond.

Schwarz said the concept is to have single-family and two-family dwellings and the price range is between $350,000 and $400,000, but he hasn’t yet settled on designs of the buildings.

Planning Commission will meet on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m..