President Trump, Trump Jr. made campaign stops in Dayton area days before diagnosis

Miami County Public Health said it’s monitoring the situation.

“MCPH has not been contacted yet by anyone with concerns about contact tracing. At this point it is President Trump that has tested positive not Trump Jr. Therefore we are monitoring the situation to see if anything more develops,” said Vicky Knisley-Henry, a MCPH spokeswoman. Trump Jr. attended the Tuesday night debate in Cleveland between his father and Democrat Joe Biden. First Lady Melania Trump also tested positive for COVID-19.

She reached out this a.m. following questions by the Dayton Daily News about the Trump Jr. visit to the county Wednesday. An estimated 400 people attended the rally.

Public Health was not notified about the Wednesday rally before it took place because political rallies are exempt from Public Health orders concerning COVID-19, Knisley-Henry said.

As of mid-morning Friday, Public Health said it knew of no positive cases associated with the event. “Initially, MCPH isn’t checking on the event. As of right now there are no positive cases associated with the event. In the event there would be a positive case, then MCPH would follow up on it and any contact tracing needed for the case,” Knisley-Henry said.

State Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum spoke during the Trump Jr. campaign and shook hands with the President’s son on the stage. The Dayton Daily News is attempting to reach out to Powell.

With COVID-19 contact tracing, an infected person can spread COVID-19 48 hours before the person has any symptoms or tests positive.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County spokesman Dan Suffoletto said while he can’t speak specifically about a case the department is not handling, but added “in general this again shows the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining distance.”