Premier Health CEO named among Top 25 women leaders in healthcare

Boosalis has held numerous leadership roles at Premier Health since joining Miami Valley Hospital in 1986. She became the first woman to lead Premier Health upon being named president and CEO in 2017. Under her leadership, the percentage of Premier Health vice presidents who are women has increased to more than 50 percent, according to the health system.

“Mary has led Premier Health through one of the most significant public health challenges in the organization’s 130-year history, and she has done so with resolve, a collaborative spirit, and an unwavering commitment to our mission to strengthen the health of our communities,” said Anita Moore, chair of Premier Health’s board of trustees, in a release. “Receiving this prestigious honor for a second time speaks volumes about Mary’s commitment to our organization and to the people in our region.”