Premier Health CEO named among Top 25 women leaders in healthcare

Premier Health president and CEO Mary Boosalis has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its 2021 Top 25 Women Leaders.
This is the second consecutive acknowledgement for Boosalis.
The awards program, which recognizes female health care executives from across the country every two years, acknowledges executives who are influencing policy and care delivery models nationwide.
Boosalis has held numerous leadership roles at Premier Health since joining Miami Valley Hospital in 1986. She became the first woman to lead Premier Health upon being named president and CEO in 2017. Under her leadership, the percentage of Premier Health vice presidents who are women has increased to more than 50 percent, according to the health system.
“Mary has led Premier Health through one of the most significant public health challenges in the organization’s 130-year history, and she has done so with resolve, a collaborative spirit, and an unwavering commitment to our mission to strengthen the health of our communities,” said Anita Moore, chair of Premier Health’s board of trustees, in a release. “Receiving this prestigious honor for a second time speaks volumes about Mary’s commitment to our organization and to the people in our region.”
Boosalis is a diplomat of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She is a member of the Board of the Ohio Hospital Association and the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association Board. She currently serves as the chair of the University of Dayton Board of Trustees, and as a member of the Dayton Development Coalition Board, the Dayton Business Committee, the City Manager Advisory Council, and Hub Group, Inc. She is a past member of the Sinclair Community College Board, the Life Connection Board, and is a past chair of the Dayton area’s American Heart Association Board.
“Honorees of the 2021 Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare award program have a mission to combat the longstanding imbalance of gender equity at the top rungs of leadership by promoting and hiring more female executives. They serve as mentors and create workplaces that embrace diversity and inclusion. And last year, they did this all while guiding their organizations through a global pandemic,” said Modern Healthcare editor, Aurora Aguilar. “The honorees, chosen out of hundreds of nominations, represent passionate leadership and measurable results in bringing greater diversity to the C-suite and beyond.”