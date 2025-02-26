‘Pothole season’ causing havoc for motorists on local roadways: How to get help

The primary cause of a pothole is the freeze-thaw cycle, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, which is exacerbated by swift and/or drastic temperature changes.

Nearly a week of below-freezing temperatures from Jan. 17-22 were quickly followed by a few days of warmer weather, culminating Tuesday with an unseasonably warm day of temperatures reaching just below 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

This has all but guaranteed an increase in pothole formations across the region.

“When temperatures are above freezing, snow and ice melt or rain seeps through the pavement and saturates the ground below. When temperatures fall, that moisture freezes and expands. As temperatures rise again, the ice melts and leaves a void that creates the pothole,” said ODOT spokesperson Loryn Bryson.

Calls for towing service by American Automobile Association (AAA) customers typically increase in the spring, agency spokesperson Kara Hitchens said this week, likely as a direct result of pothole damage to vehicle.

AAA recommends drivers keep plenty of distance between them and the car in front of them, so they can see the road.

“Drivers should scan the road ahead for potholes and know that some may be disguised with standing water,” Hitchens said. “Those can be particularly dangerous and damaging because it is hard to know how deep it is.”

If hitting a pothole is inevitable, it’s best to slow down as you drive over it, rather than jerking the wheel to avoid it, Hitchens added.

“Dodging them is dangerous because you run the risk of driving into other traffic, potentially causing a crash,” she said.

Common issues caused by striking a pothole can include flat tires, dented rims, damaged wheels, dislodged wheel weights, displaced struts, dislocated shock absorbers, damaged exhaust systems, misaligned steering systems, and ruptured ball joints.

A recent AAA survey found that 1 in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. This can cost drivers up to $600 on average, the agency has estimated, depending on the type and amount of repairs needed.

Drivers who sustain vehicle damage on ODOT-controlled roadways (interstates and the parts of state/U.S. routes outside of municipalities) can seek reimbursement for repairs by filing a claim with the Ohio Court of Claims. Information on how to do so is available at www.transportation.ohio.gov/damagereport.

Reimbursement is not guaranteed and may depend on several factors, like whether or not the pothole had been reported to ODOT prior to a driver sustaining damage, and whether the agency had adequate time to fix the issue prior to the incident reported in the claim.

Within city limits, local governments are in charge of maintaining most non-interstate roadways, and their crews are already busy too. Most cities are made aware of roadway issues, including potholes, via observation by their own road maintenance crews, as well as alerts from drivers.

Drivers are encouraged to report potholes, or other potential roadway hazards, by emailing city officials or calling public works departments. In some places, like in Huber Heights or Vandalia through official city apps, or in Hamilton via the 311 app, residents can report hazards virtually.

The amount of time between reporting a pothole and crews responding varies, though most cities aim to mend the hazards within one or two days.

“We blitz the complaints with two crews, one working the east side of the river and one on the west side,” said city of Hamilton Public Works Director Dan Arthur. “Barring any major issues, weather permitting, we typically have them repaired within 24 to 48 hours.”

In Vandalia, reported potholes are typically filled the same day. According to Vandalia Public Works Superintendent Jake Hayslett, the city’s crews use a technique that ensures a longer lasting seal than just a quick “cold patch,” which is more temporary.

“We begin by filling it with cold patch or with asphalt ... (then), we crack seal the edges to prevent water from getting into the hole through the edges. This practice has helped a lot this winter,” Hayslett said.

In Middletown, Public Works Director Scott Tadych said crews have been out “all day every day” since it warmed up.

“They focus on the main roads first, but we will get into the residential neighborhoods.”

He said as soon as the weather gets above freezing, especially after a harsh winter, the potholes pop up “pretty fast.”

The city has an online tool for reporting a pothole that needs attention to assist the “pothole patrol.” Complete the report here: https://www.cityofmiddletown.org/FormCenter/Public-Works-10/Pothole-Patrol-52

A call can also be placed to the street department at 513-425-1897.

Staff writers Lauren Pack and Michael Pitman contributed to this report.