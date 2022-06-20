Portion of road in West Chester Twp. closed due to sinkhole

A sinkhole has led to the closure of West Chester Road.
In a post to Facebook on Sunday evening, West Chester Twp. officials said the road is closed between Cincinnati-Dayton and Barret roads. They said the road could be closed for awhile and asked drivers to plan accordingly.
Access to the UDF in that area is open, officials said.
Government offices were closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday, so messages about what may have caused the sinkhole have been unanswered. This story will be updated when more information is available.
