Polls open today for rare August primary

Local election boards say everything is ready for the August primary today, but noted that participation in early voting was very low.
Tuesday’s statewide election includes partisan primaries for state House and Senate seats, and state party central committee seats. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Election officials predicted a low turnout for the primary. In Butler County, the Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said it’s just hard to make voters aware that they are needed at their polling locations — again.
“We think turnout will probably be in the single digits (percentage-wise),” Corbin said.
Statehouse primaries were supposed to be in May with the primary for Ohio governor and U.S. Senate, but the Ohio Redistricting Commission failed to create maps that the Ohio Supreme Court found constitutional. A federal court in May then ordered the state to have the primary in August using unconstitutional maps while they come up with new maps for 2024.
Elections officials have said that having multiple primary elections leading up to the midterm in November have put a strain on their offices and employees. Regardless of turnout, the work to prepare for an election is the same.
Here are the competitive races and issues on today’s Butler County ballots:
House District 46
Republican primary
- Thomas Hall (incumbent)
- Matt King
Democrat primary
- Lawrence Mulligan (uncontested)
House District 47
Republican primary
- Sara Carruthers (incumbent)
- Cody Harper
Democrat primary
- Sam Lawrence (uncontested)
House District 55 (Eastern and northern Warren County, including Springboro)
Republican primary
- Thomas Goodwin
- Scott Lipps (Incumbent)
House District 56 (Central and southwest Warren County, including Lebanon and Mason)
Democrat primary
- Joy Bennett
- Sam Cao
Republican primary
- Kathy Grossmann
- Adam Mathews
Issues
- Ross Local School District will ask voters to decide on a 5-year, 7.99-mill, emergency property tax levy.
- Hanover Reserve is requesting a local option to sell alcohol on Sundays.
Senate
Voters in Milford and Wayne townships and Trenton will be the only Butler County residents to decide on a state Senate race. Technically, the Republican voters will see just one name for the 5th Ohio Senate race as Sen. Stephen Huffman is uncontested. There is no Democratic candidate for the 5th Ohio Senate.
There are other races on the ballot due to the delays in the Ohio House and Senate district maps. In addition to House and Senate races, there will also be candidates for the State Central Committee for each party.
Warren County
Warren County has a few competitive races that will be decided today and has seen a larger turnout than others. More than 1,800 voters have cast ballots in the office and 1,520 by mail.
Warren County Boards of Elections Director Brian Sleeth said the office is ready to have an election, but did have some poll workers drop out for various reasons including being out of town. He said as of Monday, the office was still seeking more people to assist at the polls.
VOTER INFO
Hours: Polls in Ohio open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Results: https://elections.bcohio.gov for Butler County and https://vote.warrencountyohio.gov for Warren County
Digital: The Journal-News digital ePaper on Tuesday morning will have coverage of the local races and issues. epaper.journal-news.com
More: Thursday’s print editions will have all the elections coverage.