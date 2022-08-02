Polls open today for rare August primary

Elections officials have said that having multiple primary elections leading up to the midterm in November have put a strain on their offices and employees. Regardless of turnout, the work to prepare for an election is the same.

Here are the competitive races and issues on today’s Butler County ballots:

House District 46

Republican primary

- Thomas Hall (incumbent)

- Matt King

Democrat primary

- Lawrence Mulligan (uncontested)

House District 47

Republican primary

- Sara Carruthers (incumbent)

- Cody Harper

Democrat primary

- Sam Lawrence (uncontested)

House District 55 (Eastern and northern Warren County, including Springboro)

Republican primary

- Thomas Goodwin

- Scott Lipps (Incumbent)

House District 56 (Central and southwest Warren County, including Lebanon and Mason)

Democrat primary

- Joy Bennett

- Sam Cao

Republican primary

- Kathy Grossmann

- Adam Mathews

Issues

- Ross Local School District will ask voters to decide on a 5-year, 7.99-mill, emergency property tax levy.

- Hanover Reserve is requesting a local option to sell alcohol on Sundays.

Senate

Voters in Milford and Wayne townships and Trenton will be the only Butler County residents to decide on a state Senate race. Technically, the Republican voters will see just one name for the 5th Ohio Senate race as Sen. Stephen Huffman is uncontested. There is no Democratic candidate for the 5th Ohio Senate.

There are other races on the ballot due to the delays in the Ohio House and Senate district maps. In addition to House and Senate races, there will also be candidates for the State Central Committee for each party.

Warren County

Warren County has a few competitive races that will be decided today and has seen a larger turnout than others. More than 1,800 voters have cast ballots in the office and 1,520 by mail.

Warren County Boards of Elections Director Brian Sleeth said the office is ready to have an election, but did have some poll workers drop out for various reasons including being out of town. He said as of Monday, the office was still seeking more people to assist at the polls.

VOTER INFO

Hours: Polls in Ohio open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Results: https://elections.bcohio.gov for Butler County and https://vote.warrencountyohio.gov for Warren County

