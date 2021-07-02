Police: Woman arrested after declined credit card at hotel discovered as stolen

Officers then discovered the credit card used to pay for the room had been in a purse reported stolen several days earlier during an Uptown event. One of the purses contained other property identifying it as belonging to the victim in that theft.

The woman was taken to the police department and interviewed, during which time, the purses were searched. A pink lockbox was discovered in one of them, containing two glass pipes consistent with the use of methamphetamine. It also contained a pill bottle with a white rock-like substance, suspected to be methamphetamine.

A red iPhone was also found, along with keys to two vehicles. A small blue vial was found containing blue pills suspected to be Xanax. All of the contents of the purses were placed into evidence.

After being interviewed, the woman was taken to the Butler County Jail on the warrants and several items sent for laboratory analysis with charges pending.