Police still looking for man accused of a sexual assault while working in West Chester

Jordan Washington, 30, of Covington. Ky. was indicted by a Butler County grand jury in November on two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor, according to court documents. The alleged crimes were committed on March 24 and stem from his employment as a massage therapist at a doctor’s office on Wunnenberg Way.

Washington has not been located since the indictment was handed down.