Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Police seek help identifying Fairfield Twp. Speedway robbery suspect

Fairfield Twp. police are seeking information to lead to the arrest of this robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Jan. 30, 2022 at Speedway gas station on Tylersville Road. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Fairfield Twp. police are seeking information to lead to the arrest of this robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Jan. 30, 2022 at Speedway gas station on Tylersville Road. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Journal-News Staff
4 minutes ago

Fairfield Township police have released images of a person suspected in a robbery at the Speedway gas station at 3450 Tylersville Road.

The robbery happened at 1:35 a.m. this morning.

“The suspect entered the store, approached the clerk at the counter, and brandished a handgun while demanding money,” states a release from the Fairfield Twp. police. “The suspect then fled out the front door with an undisclosed amount of money and ran around the rear of the store, through the field, and toward the parking lot behind Speedway.

The suspect is described as a black male, thin to medium build and approximately 6′ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (513) 785-4179 or to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

caption arrowCaption
Fairfield Twp. police are seeking information to lead to the arrest of this robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Jan. 30, 2022 at Speedway gas station on Tylersville Road. CONTRIBUTED

Fairfield Twp. police are seeking information to lead to the arrest of this robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Jan. 30, 2022 at Speedway gas station on Tylersville Road. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Fairfield Twp. police are seeking information to lead to the arrest of this robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Jan. 30, 2022 at Speedway gas station on Tylersville Road. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Fairfield Twp. police are seeking information to lead to the arrest of this robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Jan. 30, 2022 at Speedway gas station on Tylersville Road. CONTRIBUTED

Fairfield Twp. police are seeking information to lead to the arrest of this robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Jan. 30, 2022 at Speedway gas station on Tylersville Road. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Fairfield Twp. police are seeking information to lead to the arrest of this robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Jan. 30, 2022 at Speedway gas station on Tylersville Road. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Bengals’ bandwagon stuffed with fans who enjoy eating chicken wings...
2
WCPO news anchor to speak at Fitton Center lunch as part of Celebrating
3
McCrabb: Brothers-in-law reunited while assisting hospitalized COVID-19
4
Miami University art students will have works exhibited at campus...
5
‘B’ Street in Hamilton, closed for Spooky Nook construction, to reopen...

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top