Police seek help identifying Fairfield Twp. Speedway robbery suspect

Fairfield Township police have released images of a person suspected in a robbery at the Speedway gas station at 3450 Tylersville Road.
The robbery happened at 1:35 a.m. this morning.
“The suspect entered the store, approached the clerk at the counter, and brandished a handgun while demanding money,” states a release from the Fairfield Twp. police. “The suspect then fled out the front door with an undisclosed amount of money and ran around the rear of the store, through the field, and toward the parking lot behind Speedway.
The suspect is described as a black male, thin to medium build and approximately 6′ tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (513) 785-4179 or to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
