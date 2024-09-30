Police presence at Moeller High School is ‘an abundance of caution’ after threat caused lockdown last week

“In an abundance of caution, we will have a police presence at school on Monday and Tuesday,” Shaffer wrote to families.

Students at Archbishop Moeller High School were dismissed from school after a brief lockdown on Thursday, the school said in a release.

A text message sent just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday alerted parents that Moeller was on lockdown due to an “active threat.” Police gave the school the all-clear shortly after 2 p.m.

In their release, Moeller officials said the school received a threat and staff immediately put the school on lockdown while Sycamore Township police worked to secure the building. After around 45 minutes, students were dismissed.

“There was never an active shooter in the building,” the release said.