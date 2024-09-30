Police presence at Moeller High School is ‘an abundance of caution’ after threat caused lockdown last week

CINCINNATI — There will be an increased police presence at Archbishop Moeller High School today and Tuesday after a threat made last week forced the school to go into a brief lockdown.
In an update sent to families Sunday evening, Principal Michael Shaffer wrote there is no new information to report on the investigation into the threat, which was made in a text message.
“In an abundance of caution, we will have a police presence at school on Monday and Tuesday,” Shaffer wrote to families.
Students at Archbishop Moeller High School were dismissed from school after a brief lockdown on Thursday, the school said in a release.
A text message sent just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday alerted parents that Moeller was on lockdown due to an “active threat.” Police gave the school the all-clear shortly after 2 p.m.
In their release, Moeller officials said the school received a threat and staff immediately put the school on lockdown while Sycamore Township police worked to secure the building. After around 45 minutes, students were dismissed.
“There was never an active shooter in the building,” the release said.
