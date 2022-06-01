Police investigating 3 shooting incidents overnight in Middletown

At about 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Curtis Street on a report of several gunshots, according to city officials. They found several apartments struck by gunfire. Officers searched the area and reported no injuries during this investigation.

Two hours later, officers were again sent to the 400 block of Curtis for a second call of shots fired at about 10:47 p.m. This time officers found a female struck in the neck by a bullet. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.