Police investigate shots fired into parked car in West Chester

46 minutes ago

West Chester police are investigating after a shooting was reported on Allen Road near Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

According to city spokesperson Barb Wilson, a suspect fired shots into a parked vehicle.

There were no injuries reported, and no suspect description is available at this time.

“This is believed to be a targeted event, not random,” Wilson said.

Allen Road was closed as police investigated.

