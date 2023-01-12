Police investigate shots fired into parked car in West Chester

West Chester police are investigating after a shooting was reported on Allen Road near Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
According to city spokesperson Barb Wilson, a suspect fired shots into a parked vehicle.
There were no injuries reported, and no suspect description is available at this time.
“This is believed to be a targeted event, not random,” Wilson said.
Allen Road was closed as police investigated.
In Other News
1
Fitton Center teams with 80 Acres CEO to teach students about high-tech...
2
Hamilton pizzeria purchased by owner of nearby pinball business
3
Anthony Wayne building clear of tenants as hotel transformation work...
4
Some CVG flights delayed, canceled because of FAA computer outage
5
Liberty Twp. focused on three major projects, new trustee leader says
About the Author