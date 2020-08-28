Police find ’trespassing’ snake in Franklin, seek owner

A Franklin police officer responding to trespassing complaint early Friday morning found a slithering suspect: a ball python.
Police captured the snake and are asking anyone missing a ball python to call the police department at 937-746-2882 to arrange a pick-up time.
Ptl Pardue was dispatched to a trespassing complaint at approx midnight today. On arrival he located the culprit, a...Posted by Franklin Ohio Police Department on Thursday, August 27, 2020
If the snake is not claimed by noon, it will be placed with a rescue.
Police found the snake around midnight, but it is not clear where it was located.