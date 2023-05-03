Police arrest man they say exited Fairfield apartment, shot at nearby apartment building

The Hamilton/Fairfield SWAT team took a man into custody Wednesday after police said he was shooting a gun toward an apartment building.
The suspect, Walter L. Delong, 49, was at 1500 Sherwood Drive, which is in the Camelot East apartment complex.
A call came into dispatch at 2:46 p.m. reporting the gunfire. Police said Delong shot several rounds at an apartment building nearby before going back inside the building he was in. They made contact and evacuated the building.
Delong was taken into custody without incident, police said. He is charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and inducing panic. He will be arraigned in Fairfield Municipal Court on Thursday.
In Other News
1
Franklin, Carlisle school districts get levies passed
2
‘Bad for college towns’: Oxford leaders oppose state bill to regulate...
3
Best of Butler County: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
4
Conceptual renderings released of new convention center hotel replacing...
5
The Monkey Bar and Grille in Maineville heavily damaged by fire
About the Author