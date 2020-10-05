Planned Kroger location in West Chester still in limbo: What’s the latest?

A job fair last weekend highlighted Kroger hiring in the region and a coming store in Liberty Twp., while the proposed West Chester Twp. Marketplace is still on hold.
Kroger held a job fair last weekend looking to fill all positions for the long-awaited 124,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace. Erin Rolfes, Kroger’s corporate affairs manager, said they have filled all the jobs there but are still seeking employees for other locations.
Another new location was headed for Tylersville and Cox roads in West Chester Twp. until it was derailed in August. Regency Centers, Kroger’s landlord at that location, canceled a sales contract with the township to purchase the old Activity Center that would have paved the way for a 117,166-square-foot Marketplace.
Regency had agreed to pay the township $1.8 million for the center on Cox Road. The deal was contingent on Regency being able to sign a lease with Kroger, purchase the adjacent Providence Bible Fellowship church and property from Chesterwood Village.
After the contract was canceled, Ryan Ertel with Regency told the Journal-News the new Kroger might not be off the table forever.
“In view of existing market conditions and challenges specific to this development, we are not able to waive the existing contingencies afforded to us under the terms of the agreement and have elected to terminate the agreement,” Ertel said. “However, we will continue to explore all available options to bring this proposed project to fruition at a later date.”
Rolfes said she did not have an update for that store. Ertel couldn’t be reached for comment.
Trustee Mark Welch told the Journal-News the building is listed for sale but the township isn’t actively shopping it. He said he still hopes the Kroger deal comes through but they haven’t heard from Ertel.
“It would be such a shame if this thing fell apart like it seems like it is,” Welch said. “The dominoes are falling and it would be a shame.”