Planned Kroger location in West Chester still in limbo: What’s the latest?

“In view of existing market conditions and challenges specific to this development, we are not able to waive the existing contingencies afforded to us under the terms of the agreement and have elected to terminate the agreement,” Ertel said. “However, we will continue to explore all available options to bring this proposed project to fruition at a later date.”

Rolfes said she did not have an update for that store. Ertel couldn’t be reached for comment.

Trustee Mark Welch told the Journal-News the building is listed for sale but the township isn’t actively shopping it. He said he still hopes the Kroger deal comes through but they haven’t heard from Ertel.

“It would be such a shame if this thing fell apart like it seems like it is,” Welch said. “The dominoes are falling and it would be a shame.”