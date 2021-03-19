Pizza delivery driver reports vehicle stolen after stopping inside business in Butler County

An Oxford police officer responded to the 100 block of West High Street at 6:19 p.m. March 11 for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim, a Dominos delivery driver, told the officer he had parked in a parking space and ran in to a business to speak to a customer. He estimated he was inside for four minutes and when he came back outside, his vehicle was missing.

The vehicle was a 2020 blue Nissan Versa, with a “Dominos” delivery topper on the roof. He told the officer he had left the vehicle’s engine running and that it starts with a proximity key, which was not left inside the vehicle.

Officers began an area search for the vehicle but without success. A BOLO was put out to area agencies to look for it and it was entered into LEADS. The officer was not able to locate any exterior facing cameras which might have recorded the theft.

The report was made and the investigation turned over to detectives.