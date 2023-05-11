Pizza & Beer Train departs Saturday

The Lebanon Mason & Monroe Railroad will provide pizza and beer on a train ride this Saturday.
The popular Pizza & Beer Train departs the LM&M depot at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person and are available at https://lebanonrr.com.
Every rider gets a personal cheese or pepperoni pizza and a beer during the 1 hour and 15 minute train ride. Additional drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.
The food partner is Catch a Fire Pizza.
Those who attend who are not 21 and older will receive a soft drink.
Boarding begins 30 minutes before departure time at the depot at 16 E. South St. in Lebanon.
Also happening Saturday is the LM&M Railroad’s “Cherry Street Murder Mystery” ride for patrons 21 and older. It departs at 8 p.m. and is $90 per person.
“The event starts with an open cash bar aboard the train,” states LM&M. “Actors in character will be intermingled with the guests on board the train for a unique immersive experience. After the train ride, passengers will then proceed to the Cherry Street Café for a meal.”
The dinner menu includes a mixed greens salad, roasted herb vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes, honey mustard chicken and Southern-style bread pudding.
