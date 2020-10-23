Piqua resident reports plot to kidnap or arrest Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Previously, the same resident told police on Oct. 16 that he received a phone call from a Springfield woman who said she was organizing a group “who intended to go to the governor’s residence and arrest him for tyranny.”

He said he told the caller he did not want to be involved and he would report the phone call to the police. The Piqua man may have been contacted because, as he told police, he has submitted affidavits to the state filing charges of tyranny against the governor. Becker has previously encouraged filing such affidavits.

The woman referenced in the police report posted a video to her Facebook page on Friday in which she declared she is removing DeWine from office using authority granted to the people by the Declaration of Independence. In the video, she took the governor’s oath of office, attempting to declare herself the new governor.

Becker told the Dayton Daily News on Friday he met with the woman about two weeks ago and she did not seem dangerous at the time.

“We have a common goal to get the governor to step down, resign, have him impeached, thrown in jail or something, get the state of Ohio opened up again, restore the rule of law," he said. “But she and I have different ways of going about it.”

During a press conference about CARES Act funding held Friday afternoon, DeWine said he was not aware of the alleged plot and that he couldn’t talk about it.

DeWine said in regards to the plot to kidnap the Michigan governor that came to light earlier this month that “we’re a country and state of rules and laws,” and that we should denounce efforts to try and go around it.

The Piqua Police Department said the case has been forward to the Ohio State Highway Patrol for investigation. DeWine’s press secretary deferred security questions to the highway patrol, which handles the governor’s security.

Lt. Craig S. Cvetan, public affairs commander for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said in an emailed statement, “I can confirm we were made aware of the information reported to the Piqua Police Department and are currently investigating the incident. For security reasons, the patrol does not discuss the details of threats or safety issues involving the governor.”

The Piqua resident did not return a phone call from the Dayton Daily News.