George Wagner IV found guilty of all 22 charges in Pike County murders: Watch live

“The court is not permitted to comment on a verdict of the jury,” Deering told jury members. He told them their dedication to duty has been noticed and is appreciated by the court. “You are now released from the admonition not to discuss this case.”

He told them while they may talk about the case, they are not required to do so, and they must decide whether they wish to do so.

“You should be careful concerning what you say,” Deering said. He also advised them not to put things in writing unless they believe it is absolutely correct and factual.

The defense delivered its closing arguments to the jury Tuesday and, following the defense, the prosecution completed their rebuttal before the jury was given their instructions.

George — along with his mother Angela, father George “Billy” Wagner and brother Edward “Jake” Wagner — shot and killed the Rhoden family members “execution-style.” The family’s bodies were found on April 22, 2016.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial was the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.