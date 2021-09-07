PHOTOS: Week in editorial cartoons includes Afghanistan, Texas abortion law and more

The nation’s editorial cartoonists had plenty to say about the news of the week.
Click through the photos above for the cartoons of the week.
In Other News
1
HISTORICAL PHOTOS: Old aerial views of Middletown in black-and-white...
2
Butler County judge denies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID patient
3
Sharonville police chief dies after hospital stay following medical...
4
Butler County considers funding to expand broadband to rural reaches
5
Roundabout near Springboro elementary nearing completion