PHOTOS: Inside look at the $1.2M former Ohio governor’s mansion now on the market

Trailsend, the mansion of former Ohio Gov. James M. Cox, is for sale.
Cox founded the company that has become Cox Enterprises, owner of the Journal-News. He was governor of Ohio from 1913-1915 and 1917-1921 after serving as the state’s U.S. Representative from 1909 to 1913.
Built in 1916 and 1917, the home in the Dayton suburbs was designed by New York architect Oswald Hering in the French Renaissance architectural style with inspiration from the Petit Trianon at Versailles.
