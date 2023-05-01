X

P&G subsidiary in Hamilton to close, lay off 122

Credit: Nick Graham

26 minutes ago

A subsidiary of Procter & Gamble based in Hamilton will close this summer, resulting in 122 people looking for new jobs.

iMFLUX, a wholly owned subsidiary of P&G, notified the state through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, it will lay off all of its employees on June 30 due to closing the plant.

Under the WARN Act, employers must provide a 60-day notification in advance of a plant closing or mass layoffs. This allows workers and their families to transition time to adjust to the loss of employment and seek new jobs.

iMFLUX was announced in 2017, according to the company. P&G developed a process called imflux, which is an injection molding technology that uses low, constant pressure to fill a mold. This process is controlled by software and pressure censors in the mold and the nozzle, the company reported.

P&G officials had formed iMFLUX Inc. in 2013, but had not talked publicly about it until 2017 in order to secure patent protection for the injection molding process. When they launched, iMFLUX had more than 25 U.S. and 35 international patents and had expected more at that time.

