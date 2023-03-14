Petals & Wicks launches women’s line of products with unique local ‘yesteryear’ theme

“You really feel like you’re there when she shares her stories of her perspective of High and Main,” she said.

The hotel was eventually replaced by the Gordon Flat Building, but the complex was destroyed in the 1913 flood, and the land where the Straub House once stood ― formerly A Street ― was acquired to create the levee for the widening of the Great Miami River.

Sarah Burkhart, marketing director for Petals & Wicks, did a lot of the research on Weiler Taylor.

“She was Hamilton’s most beloved citizen for a reason,” she said. “She wrote beautiful poems and songs about Hamilton, and I think that should be remembered, especially during Women’s History Month.”

Stella Weiler Taylor began a successful 36-year career as a teacher in Hamilton’s schools in 1899. She also wrote the popular “Rosemary” column for the “Journal-News” from 1931 until 1948. She was very active in local amateur stage productions and frequently published theater reviews in local newspapers.

“She was just a very sweet and wonderful person,” said Burkhart. “I think she’d be very proud of us and we’re very excited to share it with Hamilton.”

SEE PETALS & WICKS VIDEO

Visit the Journal-News on TikTok, and see our video about Petals & Wick’s rebranding of its signature line honoring Stella Weiler Taylor. Visit TikTok.com/@journal_news.